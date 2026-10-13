Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ahmet Yıldız called on Israel to end its "reckless acts” in Syria and fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

"Lasting stability is essential for Syria to rebuild its economy, attract investment, and participate in regional energy and connectivity projects,” Yıldız told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Monday.

"Israel’s continued violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity undermine these prospects and show disregard for international law,” he said.

"The situation is particularly alarming in southern Syria, where continued military incursions and expansionist actions and words are getting out of control,” he added.

Yıldız said Israel’s recent resumption of activities along the so-called "Sufa 53 line” in Quneitra was a further attempt to undermine the 1974 agreement and impose a fait accompli on the ground. "These reckless acts must stop,” he said.

He urged Israel to comply with the 1974 agreement and relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 497, and to withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. "A stable, sovereign and unified Syria capable of securing its borders, defeating terrorist organizations and contributing to regional peace and economic cooperation serves the interests of all, including Israel,” he added.

"The dissolution of the so-called SDF has opened a new chapter in the integration process,” Yıldız said. "Remaining arrangements should be finalized and fully implemented without delay, in a manner that reinforces Syria’s sovereignty, unity and social cohesion,” he added.

Yıldız described the fight against terrorism as "a critical priority” and welcomed Damascus’ cooperation with the global coalition for the enduring defeat of Daesh. "Security and economic recovery must advance hand in hand,” he said.

On refugees, Yıldız said the number of Syrians under temporary protection in Türkiye once exceeded 4 million and now stands at around 2.2 million.

He said returns have been gradual because of economic conditions, security concerns and Israeli incursions. Since Bashar Assad’s fall on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel has expanded its military operations in Syria, moving troops into the Golan buffer zone and nearby positions. Syria demands the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas they occupied and maintains its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Israel claims its movements are driven by security considerations.

Addressing the same session, Syria’s U.N. representative Ibrahim Olabi said those claiming to seek security "should not be killing Syrian citizens within Syrian territory.”

"They should know very well that there is only one path towards security, which is international legitimacy and the resolutions of the (U.N. Security) Council,” the envoy said.

"Every time they open fire on Syria, they are, as the world has witnessed, at the same time opening fire on itself locally and internationally,” he added. Olabi also urged support for economic recovery, investment, job creation and reconstruction. He called for help rehabilitating schools, hospitals and water and electricity networks and for resources and expertise to clear mines and other remnants of war.