The number of Syrians under Türkiye’s temporary protection regime has fallen by nearly 40% over the past five years, dropping from about 3.7 million in 2021 to roughly 2.3 million in 2026, according to official data compiled from migration figures.

The decline of about 1.4 million people reflects a steady reduction in Türkiye’s Syrian refugee population since it peaked in 2021, when arrivals from the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, reached their highest levels.

Türkiye, which once hosted the world’s largest Syrian refugee community, has seen a gradual decrease in recent years driven largely by voluntary returns and changing conditions in its southern neighbor.

The population fell to about 3.5 million in 2022, 3.2 million in 2023 and 2.9 million in 2024. It stood at roughly 2.35 million at the end of 2025 before declining further in early 2026.

Officials attribute the downward trend primarily to what they describe as voluntary, safe and dignified returns, supported by stabilization efforts in northern Syria and policies aimed at encouraging repatriation.

Türkiye has hosted Syrians fleeing the war under a temporary protection system that allows legal residence and access to essential services without formal refugee status under the 1951 Refugee Convention framework. Authorities say the policy has been implemented in line with humanitarian principles alongside border security measures.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said Türkiye’s approach is being carried out “within the framework of humanitarian values and international law,” adding that return policies are implemented in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s directives.

“In line with the instructions of our President, we are carefully and resolutely taking steps that will contribute to our Syrian brothers and sisters living in peace and security in their own lands,” Çiftçi said in remarks to Anadolu Agency (AA).

He added that Türkiye supports broader reconstruction efforts inside Syria. “We support the ongoing efforts for revival, reconstruction, and normalization of life,” he said, noting that such developments help enable what he described as a more orderly return process.

Changing conditions in Syria

Government statements highlight infrastructure projects, humanitarian assistance and housing construction across the Syrian border as key elements enabling returns. These efforts, officials say, have helped support resettlement in areas cleared of armed groups and improve living conditions inside Syria.

According to official figures, about 1.39 million Syrians have returned from Türkiye to Syria between 2016 and April 2026. Of those, more than 650,000 returned between December 2024 and April 2026, following the collapse of Syria’s long-ruling Baath regime in December 2024.

Officials describe the return process as coordinated and carefully managed. Çiftçi said the government’s priority is ensuring that returns are conducted in an orderly manner, adding that authorities are working “with an understanding that centers human dignity.”

Interior officials say returns are managed through coordination between security agencies and administrative bodies to ensure updated records and controlled border crossings.

Demographics

The Syrian population under temporary protection in Türkiye remains broadly split between genders, with about 1.18 million men and 1.11 million women. The largest age group is adults aged 18 to 64, totaling about 1.17 million people.

Regionally, Istanbul hosts the largest Syrian population with about 405,000 registered individuals, followed by Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa. The smallest registered population is in Hakkari, with just eight Syrians. Tunceli and Bayburt are also among the provinces with the lowest numbers.

Policy shifts, future outlook

Authorities have recently adjusted policies affecting Syrians under temporary protection, including ending eligibility for free health care coverage for new cases as of Jan. 1. Officials say the changes are part of broader planning related to long-term migration management and return strategies.

Turkish officials have also indicated that the temporary protection system may gradually transition toward a residence permit-based framework. Under such a system, Syrians would be required to meet conditions such as housing arrangements, employment status, financial means and health insurance coverage.

Government representatives note that similar policy transitions have taken place in parts of Europe, while emphasizing that Türkiye’s approach has been more gradual due to the scale of its Syrian population.

Authorities have also signaled that financial incentives for returnees may be expanded, including support linked to international funding mechanisms.

Despite the sustained decline, Türkiye continues to host one of the largest Syrian communities in the world. The Syrian war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions since 2011, forced about 5 million people into neighboring countries, with Türkiye receiving the largest share.

Officials say further returns are expected in the coming period as conditions inside Syria evolve and reconstruction efforts continue, while stressing that participation in return programs remains voluntary.