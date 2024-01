Türkiye's ambassador to the U.N., Sedat Önal, and the global body's Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, held a meeting on Friday to discuss ongoing regional and global developments.

During the closed-door meeting at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, Ambassador Önal and Guterres exchanged views on Ukraine, Cyprus and Afghanistan issues, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Developments in the Gaza Strip were also on the agenda, the sources said.