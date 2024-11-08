Türkiye’s Ambassador to the United Nations Ahmet Yıldız expressed "grave concern" over the increasing violence and continued breaches of international law by Israel, calling for urgent international intervention by halting all arms shipments to the country.

Speaking on behalf of 52 countries, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League, Yıldız noted a joint letter sent to the U.N. Security Council that urged immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel.

"This initiative reflects our grave concern over the unprecedented escalation of violence and the blatant violations of international law in Gaza and the broader Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as well as in Lebanon and across the Middle East," Yıldız said at a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York.

Describing the toll on civilians, especially women and children, as "unacceptable and intolerable," Yıldız warned that further delays could risk a wider regional conflict.

"We stand in strong, unified commitment to protect civilians, deter further grave breaches of international humanitarian law, and work to end the illegal occupation and attacks in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and throughout the region," he said, urging the Security Council to take "concrete steps to protect civilians and ensure accountability."

"Ending this grave suffering, implementing a comprehensive cease-fire, and restoring the path toward a just and lasting peace are not only legal and humanitarian imperatives but moral obligations," Yıldız said as he urged the international community to act quickly.

Noting that the U.N. also faced serious criticism amid the genocide in the Gaza Strip, Yıldız said, "The U.N. Security Council, Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres), President of General Assembly (Philemon Yang), can explore further creative and proactive means to achieve this cease-fire and also to save the U.N."

Palestine's envoy to the U.N. Riyad Mansour expressed gratitude to all countries supporting the letter and emphasized that countries should not provide tools that enable Israel to prolong and expand its illegal occupation.

"This (letter) is a concrete and important step responding to what the General Assembly asked for by a large number of countries," he said.

Mansour reaffirmed that member states have obligations according to their national capacities.

Türkiye, along with 52 other signatories, sent a joint letter to the Security Council on Nov. 1 that demanded immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel.