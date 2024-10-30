Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) organized the “Africa Yearbook 2023” promotion program, highlighting the importance of Türkiye-Africa relations at an event organized in Ankara on Wednesday.

The Africa Yearbook was launched in 2021, aiming to document significant developments in the continent and Türkiye-Africa ties.

"The 2023 edition provides a comprehensive examination of the political, military, social, economic, environmental, and cultural developments that occurred throughout the year. It offers insights into Africa's position within the global system, its advancements, the continent's potential, and its rich cultural landscape," according to the YTB.

Pointing to the importance of bilateral relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Turan said African officials would make high-level visits to Türkiye in the near future. He noted that Africa, which has a young population and rich natural resources, holds a crucial place in terms of market potential, with growing competition.

He continued by saying that Türkiye, which does not have a history of colonization in the continent, has been conducting policies based on mutual respect, confidence and joint partnership.

“I’ve observed that this has put us in a different position compared to other countries, in my discussions with African diplomats, and my visits to African countries,” Duran said.

He noted that Türkiye’s policies with African countries are based on a win-win understanding and that Ankara rejects all unilateral perceptions that are restricted and bring major power struggles to the continent. The deputy foreign minister also hailed African countries for their support and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Türkiye has increased its embassies and diplomatic missions in African countries to 38, Duran said.

For his part, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Serdar Çam said Türkiye has been conducting work in Africa, as he said Africa has entered a new phase with its contributions to the world.

YTB Chairman Abdullah Eren speaks at an event promoting the yearbook in Ankara, Oct. 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

YTB Chairman Abdullah Eren said the quality and content of their yearbook continue to improve on an annual basis.

He noted that they have established a coordination office to explore what other initiatives can be organized, besides existing scholarships and bursaries.

“As YTB, we’re conducting our Africa work under the scope of our Africa coordination unit. The Africa Yearbook is a product of this work,” Eren said, adding that YTB-led programs like KaTIP acts as a mediator by hosting African public servants and academics to help them teach Turkish.

“We’ve provided scholarships to over 15,000 students with Türkiye Scholarships, since 2011,” Eren said, adding that there are 16 alumni associations in 14 African countries for students who graduated from Turkish universities.

Professor Soyalp Tamçelik from Hacı Bayram Veli University, the editor of the yearbook, said the interest of global and regional actors about Africa increased and that the continent has become a central point in international relations.

Dr. Tamçelik also noted that the yearbook provides detailed insight into political, economic, military, cultural and societal developments in Africa in 2023.

Türkiye has accumulated considerable soft power in the region, notably through education, the media and its shared religion with Africa's many Muslim countries.