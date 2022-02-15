The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorized the publication of Turkish TV series after four years following the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.

Media representatives in Dubai told Daily Sabah Tuesday that they are currently discussing the broadcast of two Turkish series on their televisions.

Turkish TV series draw great interest in overseas markets and contributes to Turkey's image and promotion of its products in the countries where they are aired.

A major Middle Eastern satellite network, Dubai-based Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC), now believed to be majority-owned by Saudi Arabia, decided on March 1, 2018 to stop airing Turkish soap operas after tensions between the two countries.