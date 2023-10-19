Britain’s foreign secretary is due to visit Türkiye Friday as part of a multi-country tour of the Middle East to help avert the escalation of the conflict in the region and work toward a peaceful resolution, according to an official statement Thursday.

Over the next three days, James Cleverly is scheduled to meet with senior leaders in Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar to discuss strategies for averting further violence, which could have far-reaching consequences for the wider Middle East.

"He will push for agreement on humanitarian access to Gaza, the release of British hostages and foreign nationals and securing safe passage for British Nationals to leave Gaza," the statement read.

He will discuss "the urgent need for the Rafah crossing (from Egypt) to open so that lifesaving aid can reach those who need it and for Hamas to release the hostages."

The trip was planned to engage with countries that play a pivotal role in international efforts to maintain regional stability, secure the release of hostages and ensure humanitarian access to Gaza, said the statement.

Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar are considered crucial partners in this endeavor, it noted.

"It is in no one's interests – neither Israel, Palestinian, nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict," Cleverly said.

"I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages," he added.

Two-state solution

Cleverly on Wednesday reaffirmed that his government will relentlessly pursue the U.K.'s enduring position, a viable two-state solution with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace, side by side.

Speaking to parliament, he expressed awareness of the wider implications of the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine for Islamic communities in the Mideast region and in the U.K.

"And (as) the protection of those people is as close to our heart as protecting Jewish people here in the U.K., we will relentlessly pursue what is the enduring U.K. government position, which is a viable two-state solution with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace, side by side," he said.

"Of course, the circumstances are a setback, but nevertheless, we will not be fatalistic. We will continue to work with Israel and the Palestinian people in the wider region to bring about that positive outcome," he added.