The U.K. late Tuesday welcomed the decision of Turkey and Greece to restart exploratory talks, which will take place in Istanbul on Jan. 25.

"We welcome the positive decision by both countries to restart talks later this month to seek a resolution to tensions in the Aegean - this will help ensure stability & prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean," Wendy Morton, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, wrote on Twitter.

"Turkey & Greece remain close friends of the UK and strong @NATO allies," she said.

On Jan. 11, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey was inviting Greece to attend new talks hosted on Turkish soil.

On the same day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that the 61st round of the Exploratory Talks would take place in Istanbul on Jan. 25.

The 60th round of talks, the last of the exploratory talks initiated between the two countries in 2002, took place in Athens in March 2016.

Afterward, bilateral negotiations continued in the form of political consultations but did not return to an exploratory framework.

The issues of energy rights and maritime boundaries are certain to loom large in any Turkish-Greek talks.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration in the region, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara last year sent several drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiation.

Although Turkey and Greece had agreed on the general principles of NATO-led deconfliction talks in October, hailed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as a “safety mechanism that can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts to address the underlying dispute,” further talks were obstructed by the Greek side.