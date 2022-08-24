Türkiye has undertaken the task of mediating in peace talks since the first days of the war with Russia, Ukraine’s ambassador to Ankara said, highlighting that the grain deal was achieved thanks to Ankara’s efforts.

Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, which celebrates the 31st anniversary of the country's independence from the Soviet Union.

Stating that Moscow's plans to achieve victory during the six-month war have fallen through, Bodnar noted that Ukraine defended Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumi and prevented the capture of Kharkiv and many other regions.

Bodnar said attacks still continue in eastern and southern Ukraine, noting the fighting in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Pointing out that about 21% of Ukrainian territory is occupied by Russia, Bodnar said, "Ukrainian forces seriously undermine Russia's ability to continue the war by attacking Russian supply lines, ammunition depots and command centers."

The ambassador stressed that Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom and country, adding that Russia has lost 45,000 personnel so far.

'Türkiye is our friend'

Bodnar emphasized that Türkiye is and will continue to be a strategic partner for Ukraine, stating: "Türkiye is our friend and we are always honest with our friends. From the first days of the war, Türkiye acted as a mediator and facilitator in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Thanks to Türkiye's efforts, a grain deal was made."

“We appreciate Türkiye's actions to close the Istanbul and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships going to war in Ukraine,” he said.

Bodnar also highlighted that they received invaluable support from the Turkish people at the beginning of the war. Noting that the embassy building has turned into a humanitarian aid collection center, Bodnar said that the Turkish people have been donating to the Ukrainian civilian population in a difficult situation.

Noting that prisoner exchanges remain on the agenda, Bodnar said negotiations are ongoing and Ukraine has succeeded in exchanging many citizens so far.

Bodnar recalled that in the past, with the direct support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, they managed to free from captivity two representatives of the Crimean Tatar Assembly, Akhtem Çıygöz and İlmi Umerov, adding that they hope Türkiye will help the Ukrainian soldiers return home as soon as possible.