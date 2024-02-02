The ongoing war in Ukraine will be on top of the agenda in the upcoming meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Peskov declined to say when exactly Putin would make the visit. A Turkish official told Reuters this week that it would take place on Feb. 12.

RIA also quoted Peskov as saying Türkiye was coming under unprecedented pressure from the "Anglo-Saxons" – meaning the United States and Britain – over its ties with Russia, but that Ankara was preserving its independence.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a mediator role by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in Ukraine.

With the unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread appreciation for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Türkiye has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, the country has also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. Türkiye also hosted Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya earlier in March. Ankara has also facilitated the landmark grain corridor deal between the warring sides together with the United Nations, adding to efforts to prevent a global food crisis.