President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ukraine deserves to become a member of the NATO military alliance, as he held a joint news conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul to discuss regional and global developments and bilateral ties on Friday.

"Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO," Erdoğan told reporters, adding that Türkiye has made the "most intense efforts" to end the Russia-Ukraine war through negotiations on the basis of international law.

Erdoğan continued by saying that Türkiye will provide the necessary support to rebuild Ukraine.

Regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Erdoğan said he hopes for an extension of the deal, which is set to expire on July 17.

The Turkish president also urged both Russia and Ukraine to go back to peace talks.

He noted that he has been holding discussions for the exchange of prisoners.

"We listened to Mr. President from the Ukrainian side regarding the exchange of prisoners and we are also in discussions with the Russian side," he said.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Türkiye next month to discuss these issues.

Ankara was hailed for its mediation of the conflict that broke out last year, striving to keep its ties intact with both sides. The efforts took a big stride in September 2022 when the two sides exchanged 200 prisoners of war, in Ankara.

President Erdoğan had broken the news in the United States where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Among the exchanged prisoners of war were members of Ukraine’s famed Azov battalion, including its commander and his deputy. Russia was reportedly dragging its feet to exchange the members of the battalion while Ukraine detained Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and ally of President Putin, who was accused of high treason.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) hosted talks between the sides on a prisoner exchange in the capital Ankara after Russia requested it.

For his part, Zelenskyy said he is grateful to Türkiye and President Erdoğan for their unwavering support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, as well as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

He also noted that they would like to launch a peace initiative and that Türkiye was ready to undertake a leadership role.

After one-on-one talks at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdoğan and Zelenskyy held inter-delegational meetings to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the U.N.- and Turkish-brokered Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on July 17, and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

A year ago Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Under the deal, more than 32 million tons of grain have been transported to people in need, according to Turkish officials.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that they could block the extension of the grain deal this month, complaining that parts of the deal to allow Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

'Very important negotiations'

After meeting Erdoğan, Zelenskyy said the negotiations are "very important."

"Security-both in our Black Sea region and Europe in general. I am grateful for the support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Peace Formula. Protection of our countries, our people and our interests. Attention to the summit in Vilnius, which is being prepared," he said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy added that they will also discuss the protection and development of the Black Sea grain deal and further efforts for food security.

"The world must be protected from any kind of terror," the Ukrainian leader urged.