Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar said on Friday that bilateral relations between the two countries continue with "great efficiency."

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Türkiye on March 8, Bodnar told reporters at Ukraine's Embassy in Ankara: "At the core of the positive trajectory of our bilateral relations lies the sincere and trust-based friendship between the Presidents of Ukraine and Türkiye." He highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has expanded "both in terms of content and scope," with the defense industry leading the way. Mentioning the expected visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Türkiye, Bodnar said that a large business forum is anticipated to be organized, focusing on topics such as trade and the reconstruction of Ukraine. The ambassador further said that a summit on the reconstruction of Ukraine will take place in June in the German capital, Berlin, where Turkish companies will also participate.

He said Ankara's efforts to demining the Black Sea and ensure navigational safety aligns with Kyiv's stance.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bodnar said that the war had entered a "tactical skirmishes" stage, which has decreased international interest in it.

Attacks by Russia on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure continue, resulting in widespread destruction in many cities, Bodnar told reporters. Indicating that Ukraine's "peace initiatives" are ongoing, Bodnar said that a summit for peace has been planned. He stated that Kyiv does not see a situation where 'direct negotiations' are possible with Moscow. "We want to establish a framework by developing an international stance and position, ensuring that Ukraine's fair peace demands are not overlooked and justice is served, creating an infrastructure that will contribute to world peace, not to Russia's desires, but to the establishment of a system that genuinely contributes to global peace," Bodnar said.

He expressed hope for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's participation in an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland in June, praising Ankara's previous involvement in such initiatives.