The Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara rejected claims that Türkiye was arming his country with cluster bombs, calling them unfounded rumors and propaganda.

Asked about the article "Türkiye Is Sending Cold War-Era Cluster Bombs to Ukraine" in U.S. Foreign Policy magazine, Vasyl Bodnar told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that international law prohibits cluster bombs and ammunition, and that Kyiv complies with international rules in its war to hold back Russia.

Noting that the article did not cite any official sources but instead relied on "rumors," Bodnar said that he believed the allegation was part of a "Russian propaganda machine" against both Türkiye and Ukraine.

"I totally deny it. It is not true. The information was specifically constructed as psychological information warfare weapons, just to undermine the relations between Ukraine and Türkiye and try to paint the wrong image of Ukraine and Türkiye," he said.

Prisoner exchanges

Bodnar also mentioned the Tuesday meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian human rights commissioners, Dmitro Lubinets and Tatyana Moskalkova, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Noting that Lubinets met separately with Moskalkova and Türkiye's Chief Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç during talks organized by Türkiye's Ombudsman Institution, Bodnar said this was the first time the Ukrainian and Russian counterparts met each other.

Noting that their talks are set to continue on Wednesday, the Ukrainian envoy said that there were several issues that needed discussions and the parties talked about issues such as rights of civilians, prisoner exchanges and the status of the wounded.

Indeed, Ankara brought together the ombudsmen of the warring sides to a crucial meeting that saw Kyiv and Moscow agreeing to swap 40 prisoners and take more steps to address issues plaguing the humanitarian corridor.

‘Türkiye, Ukraine stopped food crisis’

Saying Ukraine is "grateful to Türkiye for hosting these talks," Bodnar added: "We believe that Türkiye could play a considerable role in this process because, despite the communications, there is still a lack of trust (between Moscow and Kyiv). So, Türkiye here is a trusted partner for Ukraine and has good communication with Russia."

He praised Ankara for its initiative to end the war and facilitate a cease-fire, appreciating Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for "officially declaring Ankara’s readiness to support Ukraine’s proposed plan for peace."

Türkiye has been helping Ukraine and mediating peace talks and the resolution of practical issues since the start of the conflict, Bodnar noted. “Türkiye actively executes proposed and formal matters, for instance, food security,” he explained.

He highlighted the significance of the deal brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul that reopened specific Ukrainian ports for releasing grain that had been stuck for months, effectively fending off worsening a global food crisis last year.

“Türkiye and Ukraine are currently nations that have saved the world from hunger because grain from Ukraine is going to countries in need. Both nations are taking responsibility for global food security. This is important,” Bodnar appreciated.

He noted that Kyiv believes the peace summit U.N. Secretary-General Guterres is said to host will probably take place in New York on Feb. 24, the first anniversary of the invasion.

Bodnar also said that some outcomes could be expected in the future, such as the creation of working groups to deal with prisoner exchanges or civilians, after the talks in Ankara.

The Ukrainian envoy also accused the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is supposed to carry out these processes, of "not fulfilling all their duties which are deemed necessary."

NATO member Türkiye has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to balance relations through the war. It has criticized Moscow's invasion and provided Ukraine with arms, including drones, which significantly deterred a Russian advance early in the conflict.

Ankara refuses to join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia and has cited its reliance on Russian energy supplies. In the meantime, Türkiye has closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them. Turkish officials have been actively working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between the warring sides as well as leading a delicately balanced mediator role by keeping communication channels with both sides open, calling for diplomatic efforts and stressing that the war can only “end at the negotiation table.”

The country has been aiming to help establish a humanitarian corridor for a long while as well.

Since Russia launched its military operation in February last year, Turkish mediation has facilitated a swap of some 200 prisoners in September and the signing of a deal between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul that reopened specific Ukrainian ports for releasing grain that had been stuck for months, effectively fending off worsening a global food crisis.

Just last week, Erdoğan discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues related to humanitarian assistance, the grain corridor, and Türkiye’s readiness to diplomatically contribute to the peace process.

Potential cease-fire

Also on Wednesday, Turkish and Ukrainian defense ministers discussed the importance of a cease-fire to prevent further loss of life and reestablish peace and stability in the region.

Hulusi Akar assured Oleksii Reznikov on a telephone call that Türkiye, especially Erdoğan, will continue its role in ensuring peace and humanitarian aid at all levels.

"With the works of the Joint Coordination Center established under the Black Sea grain initiative, approximately 17 million tons of grain have been safely shipped from Ukrainian ports to countries in need," said Akar.

The continuation of the initiative is of "great importance," he added.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.