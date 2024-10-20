Andrii Sybiha, who was appointed as foreign minister of Ukraine last month, will make his first visit to Türkiye on Monday and is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The visit of Sybiha, who served as Ukraine’s ambassador in Ankara between 2016 and 2021, comes at a time of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Kyiv’s efforts to drum up Western support through the “Victory Plan.”

Türkiye is among the few countries maintaining close ties with both sides of the conflict and this has helped it to secure peace talks between the two in Istanbul in the past and a landmark agreement to ensure uninterrupted import of Ukraine’s grain. Though peace between the two countries still seems far away, Ankara hopes to mediate the conflict.

Media outlets reported that Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s willingness to maintain multidimensional relations with Ukraine as well as support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. He is also expected to highlight the danger of spillover of the conflict. Sources speaking to the media say Fidan will underline Türkiye’s readiness to support initiatives for the resolution of the conflict based on international laws, and a lasting and fair solution. He will also underline a diplomatic solution inclusive of all sides.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Western allies with a "victory plan.” He has traveled to Washington, Paris, Berlin, Rome and London to promote his initiative but has yet to gain backing on the specifics of the plan. The plan's central plea for an immediate invitation to join NATO is widely viewed as unrealistic. Zelenskyy's blueprint also rejects any territorial concessions, calls for allies to lift restrictions on using donated long-range weapons against Russian military sites, and suggests deploying a "non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on Ukrainian territory.

Fidan last traveled to Ukraine in August 2023, while Sybiha’s predecessor Dmytro Kuleba paid a formal visit to the country in December 2020. On Oct. 9, Fidan and Sybiha met on the sidelines of a Ukraine-Southeatern Europe summit in Croatia.

Türkiye and Ukraine elevated their relations to a strategic partnership level in 2011 and since then, proceeded with further cooperation in the energy and defense industries as well as other sectors.

During Sybiha’s visit, the two sides are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding for a diplomat exchange program and a Consultation Action Plan for the next two years.