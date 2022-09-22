United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday thanked Türkiye for its role in the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia.

"I thank the governments of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia for their role in securing this agreement," Guterres said at the U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"Yesterday's news that more than 250 prisoners of war were exchanged between Ukraine and the Russian Federation was a welcome development," he added.

"I commend the efforts of those parties. I hope that we will build on these with further exchanging aiming at an all-for-all formula," he said.

The prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine took place Wednesday after Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic efforts with the leaders of the two countries.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Erdoğan "for his leading role in liberating our people."

Hailing the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said Ankara will continue its efforts to ensure peace between the two countries.

"Our efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine continue. I thank (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Zelenskyy for enabling the prisoner exchange ... This development made us very happy," Erdoğan told reporters on Wednesday at the Turkish House (Turkevi) center in New York.

"Türkiye has now received the result of its belief in the power of dialogue and diplomacy with this prisoners exchange," he added.

Erdoğan said he will hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy as soon as he returned from New York, where the Turkish president addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

He added that the U.N. should take initiative and make more efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the U.N. could not end the war, could not stop the bloodshed, nor could it find a solution to the energy and food crises that emerged as a result of the war. The efforts of the U.N. secretary-general to establish the grain corridor on this issue have somewhat reassured the U.N., but there is no doubt that more efforts should be made to end the war," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to restart grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

Ankara's "only aim" is to end the bloodshed and to establish peace since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February, Erdoğan said, adding: "We have always expressed our commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political unity since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war, we have emphasized that the steps taken by Russia at this point are unfair and unacceptable."

Erdoğan said Türkiye is in favor of diplomacy to resolve crises and outstanding issues.