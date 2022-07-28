The United Nations Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution that renewed the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another six months.

"The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2646," said Council President Ronaldo Costa Filho of Brazil during the U.N. Security Council meeting, which was broadcast live digitally.

The resolution extends the UNFICYP's mandate until Jan. 31, 2023.

The text of the draft resolution was submitted by the United Kingdom.

The UNFICYP, one of the U.N.'s longest-running peacekeeping missions, has been stationed on the island since 1964, with its mandate being extended every six months.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against Turks on the island, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the collapse of a 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom.