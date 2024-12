The United Nations welcomed an agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia, which was mediated by Türkiye on Wednesday.

"We warmly welcome the announcement of the Ankara declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia under the leadership of Türkiye," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference in response to Anadolu Agency's (AA) question about the recently signed deal.

Describing it as a "positive move" in the spirit of "friendship" and "mutual respect," Dujarric said: "We look forward to the start of the technical negotiations on that front, and very much hope for a full positive outcome to the process."

"We also express our appreciation to the efforts by Türkiye for bringing these two countries together, the leaders of these two countries together and in their support for the implementation of the agreement," he said.

Dujarric conveyed the U.N.'s readiness to "assist and support in any way," and noted that "deep and serious differences" can be resolved via dialogue but it requires "political will."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Ankara on Wednesday before the three leaders announced the Ankara Declaration.

"We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia," Erdoğan said at a joint news conference in the Turkish capital.

The two East African countries have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.