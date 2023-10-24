The U.N. Security Council is deepening the crisis in Gaza with its one-sided approach rather than stopping the killing, forging a cease-fire, and stopping civilian deaths, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

In a message issued on the occasion of the United Nations Day, Erdoğan criticized the global body for its biased stance as Israel carries out a massacre campaign in Gaza, killing over 5,000 people.

"An organization that is a bystander to collective punishment of people in Gaza cannot offer hope to humanity, ensure peace, stability," Erdoğan said, adding that the international community expects the U.N. Security Council to become more democratic and effective.

He noted that the UNSC is also making the U.N. agencies in Palestine dysfunctional, dealing the biggest blow to the reputation of the global body.

Erdoğan also said that Türkiye will continue to strengthen the global role of the U.N. and take steps to contribute to peace and stability, as he reiterated the necessity to reform the U.N. for fairer representation.