Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday over the body’s inaction regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The UNSC is ineffective against the coronavirus,” Çavuşoğlu said.
“It’s been months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic but the Council has not passed a single resolution so far,” he added.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also been a vocal critic of the UNSC.
With his well-known slogan “The world is bigger than five,” a reference to the five members of the body, Erdoğan has countless times criticized the UNSC’s ineffectiveness and the unjust reality that only five countries decide world affairs.
