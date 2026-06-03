U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the NATO summit of heads of state and government scheduled to take place in Türkiye in July, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

Speaking to lawmakers, Rubio described the upcoming gathering as one of the most consequential meetings in the alliance's history, citing key issues that NATO members must address.

"I think the next meeting of NATO and Türkiye in July is probably the most important meeting in NATO's history, because there are some things here that need to be cleared up and fixed," Rubio said.

He also confirmed Trump's participation in the summit, telling lawmakers that "the president himself will be attending."

The meeting is expected to bring together leaders from across the alliance at a time of heightened security concerns and ongoing discussions over NATO's future priorities, burden-sharing and regional challenges.

Trump's attendance is likely to place additional focus on the summit, with alliance members expected to discuss defense spending, transatlantic security and other strategic issues facing NATO.