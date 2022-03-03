United States' Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Turkey, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt from March 4 to 11, the State Department said on Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be among the topics during her talks with officials in Turkey and Spain, the State Department said.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman will begin her trip in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey from March 4 to 5 to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and other officials to discuss [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," a statement from the department said.

" The Deputy’s meetings will include discussions on further joint U.S.-Turkey cooperation and our shared interest in supporting Ukraine."

Recently, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his American counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

In a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, Çavuşoğlu reiterated that Turkey rejects Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which it considers a serious violation of international law, the foreign ministry said.

He also stressed that Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, political unity and sovereignty, it added.

Earlier Thursday, Ukraine and Russia reached an understanding on joint provision of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians as the second round of negotiations between the parties continues. The agreement also includes a temporary cease-fire during evacuations.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the sides had discussed humanitarian corridors and agreed to speak again.

"To our great regret, we did not get the results we were counting on," Podolyak said.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to "stop this war," underlining the need for the two leaders to speak without preconditions.

Moscow and Kyiv began a second round of talks in western Belarus earlier on the same day, just hours after Putin reiterated his country's demands in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.