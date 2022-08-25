The United States recently reiterated that it disagrees with Athens on the extent of Greek airspace, a Greek daily said Wednesday.

Citing a report prepared by the U.S. State Department and submitted to Congress, the Greek daily Kathimerini highlighted that the U.S. does not support Greece's allegations that Turkish aircraft violate the country's airspace.

The report said Greece claims airspace that extends up to 10 nautical miles (18.5 nautical kilometers) and a territorial sea of up to 6 nautical miles. But since then, Athens has been claiming that Turkish fighter jets carry out missions within the 6-10 mile boundary, thus violating Greek airspace, contrary to international law.

"Under international law, a country's airspace coincides with its territorial sea. The U.S. thus recognizes airspace up to 6 nautical miles consistent with the territorial sea. Greece and the U.S. do not share a view on the extent of Greece's airspace," it said.

The report also noted that "Greece and its neighbors have not agreed on boundary delimitation in those areas where their lawful maritime entitlements overlap."

According to the report, the lack of such delimitation means there is no clarity on the extent of Greece's territorial sea and corresponding airspace in these areas.

As such, it noted, Greek claims that Turkish aircraft violate its airspace are not feasible.

The report added that the U.S. encourages Greece and Türkiye "to resolve outstanding bilateral maritime boundary issues peacefully and in accordance with international law."

Previously, Washington called on all countries to respect the territorial integrity of others as Greece and Türkiye accuse each other of airspace violations.

"We encourage all countries to respect the sovereign airspace of other countries and to operate state aircraft with due regard for the safety of navigation of civil aircraft. Where disagreements exist over the limits of a country's territorial airspace, we urge coordination and discussion, not actions that could lead to deadly accidents," the U.S. official added.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç had earlier said that on April 26-28, the Greek Air Force carried out provocative flights in close proximity to the Turkish coast and repeatedly violated Turkish airspace over the southwestern towns of Didim, Datça, and Dalaman.

"The Turkish Air Force reciprocated to these provocative flights and violations in accordance with their rules of engagement," Bilgiç said. Greece has accused Türkiye of unauthorized flights over Greek islands.