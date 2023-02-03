Around the same time Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu accused the U.S. ambassador of plotting against Türkiye, the envoy was aboard a warship his country dispatched to Istanbul for a scheduled port visit. Speaking to the media aboard the USS Nitze, Jeff Flake called it a wonderful demonstration of the partnership the U.S. has with Türkiye.

The Nitze is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer on a scheduled deployment as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operation to defend the U.S., allies and partner interests.

Also, Cmdr. Katie Jacobson voiced her pleasure of being in Istanbul, calling Türkiye a "highly valuable ally and NATO maritime partner."

Speaking about the ship, Lt. Cmdr. John Thompson said it is capable of anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. Thompson added that the ship was last involved in an active battle in 2016 during the Yemeni civil war, off the coast of Yemen, against Houthi rebels. "However, we've made several peace or presence patrols since then. And this mission here today is theater (of) security cooperation with our NATO allies. So definitely a peace presence mission," he added.

Noting that they have nearly 340 sailors on board, he said the ship will leave Istanbul on Friday but remain in the area for a few more days.

According to the U.S. Navy, the visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the U.S.' longstanding and vital partnership with Türkiye.

"Türkiye's joint operations with the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean Sea reinforce the power of the NATO alliance and enhance interoperability. The Mediterranean is a critical waterway for maritime commerce and stability throughout Europe. The U.S. Navy routinely operates in this region in close coordination with regional allies and partners," the Navy said in a statement.