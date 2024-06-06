The 248th anniversary of the U.S. Independence Day was celebrated at the country's Consulate General in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Attended by over 1,000 guests, including government, diplomatic and military representatives, the event was hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake and Consul General Julie Eadeh.

Istanbul Vice Governor Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek represented the Government of Türkiye at the event.

“My team and I are immensely proud to represent the United States in Türkiye, especially as we celebrate our nation’s independence. Our shared history is a powerful reminder of the great potential our future holds,” Ambassador Flake said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Consul General Eadeh highlighted dedication to shared values and partnership for progress and prosperity.

The U.S. Declaration of Independence is celebrated as a federal holiday in the U.S. on July 4.