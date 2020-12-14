The United States imposed late Monday sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries and its chief Ismail Demir, the U.S. Treasury website confirmed.

Sanctions were placed for the country's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Several other Turkish defense officials, namely Mustafa Alper Deniz, Serhat Gençoğlu and Faruk Yiğit were also sanctioned for their role in the S-400 purchase.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in its immediate response, condemned the decision while reminding of the U.S.' unfair stance throughout the S-400 purchase process.

"The circumstances that led Turkey to purchase the S-400 missiles is known very well to everyone. In this respect, President Trump has also expressed Turkey's rightfulness multiple times," the foreign ministry statement said, rejecting the sanctions.

Underlining the baselessness of the U.S. claim that the S-400 missiles are not suitable with NATO systems, the statement added that Turkey has repeatedly offered to form a technical workgroup with NATO to handle the issue objectively and yet no steps have been taken on the matter.

"The U.S. preference of rejecting our offer to solve the issue through diplomacy and imposing one-sided sanctions instead is an inexplicable act," the statement added and highlighted: "Turkey will take necessary steps against this move that will clearly harm bilateral ties."

The statement also urged the u.s. to step back and reevaluate its decision within the spirit of alliance.

"Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are determined in our aim toward a fully independent defense industry. Any decision that targets me and our institution abroad would not change my or my team's stance. It would not stop the Turkish Defense Ministry in any shape or form," Demir said on his official Twitter account.

Another response came from Russia, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said "the U.S. sanctions on Turkey is yet another reflection of the country's arrogant stance toward international law."

Ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States were badly strained last year over Ankara's acquisition of the advanced S-400 Russian air defense system, prompting Washington to remove Turkey from its F-35 Lightning II jet program.

The U.S. argued that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and is incompatible with NATO systems. Turkey, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Previous talks between Turkey and the U.S. on the purchase of Patriots collapsed over a host of issues, from the S-400s to Ankara's dissatisfaction with Washington's terms. Turkey has said it will only agree to an offer if it includes a technology transfer and joint production terms.

Ankara has repeatedly stressed it was the U.S.' refusal to sell Patriots that led it to seek other sellers, adding that Russia had offered a better deal, including technology transfers. Turkey even proposed setting up a commission to clarify any technical issues. During a visit to Washington last November, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and agreed on setting up a working group.