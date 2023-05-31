The U.S. transferred the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) – a light multiple rocket launcher mounted on a standard Army Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) to the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG terrorists in Syria, sources said Tuesday.

HIMARS was transferred to the U.S.base in northern Syria’s Deir el-Zour province, TRT Haber cited sources as saying.

U.S. forces have increased their efforts to reinforce their bases in Hassakeh, Deir el-Zour and Raqqa since last year, after their military points in the region were targeted by foreign terrorist groups backed by Iran.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Türkiye and the European Union. Washington’s support for its Syrian affiliate, the YPG, has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara.

The U.S. primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria to fight against the Daesh terrorist group. On the other hand, Türkiye strongly opposed the YPG terrorist group’s presence in northern Syria. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.’ support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Türkiye and terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to YPG terrorists, despite its NATO ally’s security concerns.

Continuing their support for the YPG/PKK terrorist organization, the U.S. forces are presently active at many bases and military points in Syria, in the areas occupied by the organization in the provinces of Hassakeh, Raqqa and Deir el-Zour.

In the proposed United States Defense Department 2023 budget, a total of $542 million has been allocated for the training and equipment support fund for various groups, including the YPG/PKK terrorist group. The U.S. works with the YPG/PKK in Iraq and Syria under the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group.