The U.S. Embassy in Ankara temporarily suspended all visa and citizen services at missions in Turkey over reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens.
"The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey," the embassy said.
It said in a statement on its website that consular services would be suspended at the embassy in Ankara and consulates in Istanbul, the southern city of Adana and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.
