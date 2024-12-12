The Pentagon on Wednesday said the U.S. military is keeping in touch with Türkiye about the evolving situation in Syria following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime.

During a press briefing, deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had discussions earlier this week with his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler.

"So the conversations are ongoing, understanding the dynamics on the ground in Syria. Türkiye certainly faces threats from within Syria, and they have the right also to protect themselves. But that's why we're continuing to have these conversations, not just with Türkiye, but with other regional stakeholders when it comes to Syria," she said.

While Singh noted that the U.S. remains in talks with the PKK terrorist group wing YPG in Syria, she avoided addressing questions about the potential U.S. stance should clashes occur between Türkiye and the PKK/YPG.

She also noted that the regime change in Syria could "present an opportunity" as well as "great risk." She said the U.S. position in the region remains unchanged, focusing on protecting its troops and combating the Daesh terrorist group.

Regarding recent developments, Singh stated that the PKK/YPG is currently not operating in the Manbij area and is focused on its fight against the Daesh.

"We continue to work with our Turkish counterparts to urge for any de-escalation in that region," she added.

The PKK, a terrorist group that has waged a bloody terror campaign in Türkiye since 1984, has killed at least 40,000 people.

An Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter asked Singh whether the U.S. and Türkiye are discussing relocating the Tomb of Suleyman Shah to Syria. Singh replied, "We're going to continue to engage with Türkiye."

"We have our Secretary of State (Antony Blinken) traveling to the region, (CENTCOM) General (Michael) Kurilla is in the region. These are ongoing conversations. And, of course, we understand the threats that Türkiye faces. And you know, our partners in the region. I'm just not going to shed more light than what I've said already," she added.

The Tomb of Suleyman Shah, the grandfather of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire in the late 13th century, was relocated from the village of Karakozak in Aleppo, Syria, to the Syrian village of Esme near the Turkish border in February 2015.