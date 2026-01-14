U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said the United States values its strong partnership with Türkiye and remains committed to working closely with Ankara to advance regional stability and address shared challenges, including ongoing efforts in Syria, following talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Barrack described the meeting as productive and candid, underscoring Washington’s intention to deepen cooperation with Türkiye on key regional issues at a time of heightened tensions across the Middle East. He said the two sides would continue close coordination on diplomatic and security matters affecting the region.

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran grow amid Trump's warning of military action against Türkiye's neighbor, Ankara is in touch with both countries to defuse the crisis.

Türkiye is worried about turmoil in its eastern neighbor as the U.S. threatened to strike Iran, following days of riots that reportedly left thousands dead.