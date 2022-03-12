The United States welcomes Turkey's diplomatic efforts in finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Friday.

Noting that Turkey, France and Israel have been participating in the diplomatic process with Russia, Price hailed Turkey's role, saying that the NATO ally has been in full coordination and consultation with the U.S. during the process.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging restraint for all sides. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions aiming to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, allowing it to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.