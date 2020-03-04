Washington pledged to cooperate with the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) against an attempt by individuals threatening peace and security in Libya, referring to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s attempts to seize the capital Tripoli in an offensive backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

“The Embassy will work with to ensure full implementation of U.S. Executive Order 13726, which allows for sanctions against individuals that threaten the peace, security, and stability of #Libya,” a statement on the U.S. Embassy in Libya's Facebook page said.

The internationally recognized GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence and more than 300,000 civilians displaced.

“Charge d’Affaires a.i. Joshua Harris met with GNA Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha and National Security Advisor Taj al-Din al-Rezagi on March 2 to reiterate U.S. support for all Libyan efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and come together in peaceful dialogue. Charge Harris emphasized that the Embassy will work with Minister Bashagha to ensure full implementation of U.S. Executive Order 13726, which allows for sanctions against individuals that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Libya,” the statement noted.