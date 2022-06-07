Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro will visit Turkey on Wednesday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the two leaders will discuss bilateral ties in all aspects as well as steps that could be taken to further cooperation. Maduro and Erdoğan are also expected to discuss regional and international issues.

Turkey has since 2018 increased its exports to Venezuela, including food and personal hygiene products. The South American country has in turn sold gold to Turkey, though the amount is not public.

In April the two countries signed seven agreements during a visit to Venezuela by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

They offered no details on the deals on oil, gas, tourism, sports and other areas.

Cavusoglu has said he wants trade between the two countries to reach $1.5 billion annually, up from some $850 million currently.

Turkey immediately threw its support behind Maduro after Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled legislature backed by the United States, declared himself "acting president" in 2019.

Venezuela had opposed the defeated coup attempt led by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in 2016 and stood in solidarity with Ankara.

In 2018, Erdoğan became the first Turkish president to go on a state visit to the country, as part of his Latin America tour.