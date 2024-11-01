A vessel carrying 1,000 tons of relief supplies sent by Turkish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) arrived at Beirut port Friday.

Turkish lawmaker Hasan Turan and the head of the Lebanon-Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Hasan Murad, were present to receive the vessel.

Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Barış Ulusoy and Secretary-General of the Lebanese Higher Relief Commission Mohammad Khair also attended the welcoming ceremony.

Turkish officials welcome vessel carrying aid supplies in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 1, 2024. (AA photo)

The aid vessel, organized by Turkish NGOs operating in Lebanon, includes food supplies, medical equipment, and essential goods aimed at assisting vulnerable citizens.

On Oct. 9, two Turkish ships delivered 300 tons of humanitarian supplies to support the Lebanese population’s growing needs.

Israel launched a massive air campaign in September in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1