Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz hailed the ever-growing strategic partnership between Türkiye and Qatar.

"The existing strategic partnership between Türkiye and Qatar continues to strengthen in all levels, in every field, whether it is bilateral relations or regional issues,” he said.

"Regular consultations and close coordination between the two countries, which have a common stance on many issues, continue with mutual visits," Yılmaz on Sunday told Qatar News Agency.

Yılmaz, and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Sunday paid a visit to Qatar to discuss economic cooperation ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's planned trip to the Gulf.

Erdoğan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE on July 17-19.

"I can state that there are important opportunities in the economic, high technology, health and many other areas for further development of our cooperation with Qatar," Yılmaz said.

The bilateral relations with Qatar, which derive their strength from historical ties, have reached the level of a strategic partnership with the strong political will of Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, he stressed.

"Our bilateral trade volume continues to develop rapidly as a result of the joint efforts. We are also pleased that the mutual investments of our companies are getting stronger.

"... There is a common will at the highest level to develop the strategic partnership and cooperation between our countries in a way that will serve regional and international peace, security and stability," Yılmaz added.

'Ankara strives to enhance ties with Gulf countries'

Türkiye and Qatar have become "one of the most successful" partnerships in today's world, he said, adding: "Our partnership derives its success and strength from the deep respect and spirit of solidarity between the peoples of the two countries. This partnership has come out of the toughest challenges even stronger."

"In addition to our excellent bilateral cooperation, we are pleased to see that our approach to regional and global issues overlaps. We maintain our strong solidarity in the face of common challenges," Yılmaz added.

Türkiye maintains its stance that prioritizes diplomacy and dialogue with all parties, especially in these days when the world needs dialogue and peace the most, he stressed.

"We attach importance to our consultation and cooperation on issues such as Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan, and Islamophobia, which are closely related to the Islamic world.

"We believe that the Ankara-Doha dialogue and cooperation on regional issues is of great importance for the stability and security of our entire region," Yılmaz said.

Türkiye does not see the stability and security of the Gulf region as separate from its own stability and security, Yılmaz said, adding: "We are striving to further develop our relations with all Gulf countries in every field."

The vice president added that Türkiye and Qatar will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, saying: "While leaving behind a milestone in our bilateral relations, we attach importance to furthering the strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar in every field."