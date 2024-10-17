Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that a war between Israel and Iran must be seen as a high possibility, amid ongoing regional crises.

"We need to be prepared for this as a country and region," Fidan told a live broadcast Thursday, adding that Ankara does not want the war to expand across the region and has been working tirelessly to put an end to the conflicts that have devastated the Middle East in the past two decades.

Fidan also said Iran is entitled to self-defense in the face of attacks.

Regarding reports about the assassination of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar, Fidan said they would wait until the Palestinian resistance group makes a statement.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will be visiting Türkiye, as well as Jordan and Egypt, this week to discuss ways to stop Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

The developments come against the backdrop of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which has been raging for more than a year and has expanded to include Lebanon in recent weeks.

Tehran fired about 200 missiles at Israel on Oct. 1 in revenge for the killing of its closest allies, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as an Iranian general. Israel vowed last week that retaliatory measures would be “deadly, precise and surprising.”

Türkiye, fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide, has been on alert about a possible regional spillover of the conflict with Israel’s persistent attacks on Lebanon and Iran’s retaliation.