Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and his delegation came to Hungary on Wednesday as part of an official visit.

Şentop held his first meeting with the Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Köver as part of his contacts in Budapest on Thursday.

Şentop and Köver made a joint press statement after the meeting. In his statement, Şentop stressed that the bilateral and regional developments were evaluated during the meeting and drew attention to the war in Ukraine.

“There is war in our region. There are problems that it has created, especially migration, food, and energy crisis. We find Hungary's realistic approach to international problems positive and valuable. I conveyed my thanks for Hungary's support in Türkiye's EU membership process,” Şentop said.

On the other hand, Hungarian Parliament Speaker Köver said in his speech that they discussed the issues on the agenda.

“The issues affecting the whole world, the threats posed by war. We talked about the effects of these threats on our lives. Türkiye's activities are very important for Hungary. Especially in terms of stability. Türkiye's activity and stability in the migration and energy sector are very important. We could have had a huge worldwide food crisis, but with Türkiye's help, it was averted," Köver said.

In addition, Köver stated that Türkiye should be included in the EU and said, "We support Türkiye's EU membership."