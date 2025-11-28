Türkiye is preparing to take center stage in global climate negotiations as it gears up to host and chair COP31 next year, a diplomatic achievement officials describe as a watershed moment in the country’s environmental leadership.

The decision, finalized after intensive talks at COP30 in Brazil, capped months of behind-the-scenes negotiations led by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum.

According to Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş, who attended the summit in Belem, Türkiye’s successful bid was the result of a sustained and coordinated diplomatic push that began in 2022 and involved multiple ministries and international partners.

Ağırbaş said Kurum’s persistence during COP30, at times holding meetings for up to 17 hours without pause, was decisive. “Under the leadership, the largest and most important international event in the history of our republic has been brought to Türkiye,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA), noting that nearly 100,000 participants from more than 190 countries are expected to gather for COP31.

No event of comparable scale has previously been held in the country.

The summit, he added, will give Türkiye a powerful platform to showcase its climate policies, environmental projects and “national achievements” while mobilizing public engagement, especially among young people who will take part in preparations.

The Zero Waste Foundation, under the honorary presidency of first lady Emine Erdoğan, plans to launch new initiatives with all COP-participating nations and has already established a task force Kurum to coordinate the work.

Ağırbaş acknowledged that Türkiye’s candidacy faced significant political resistance from some states and blocs during negotiations. However, he said Ankara’s delegation “stood firm,” supported through direct consultations with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Despite all the opposition, Türkiye brought COP home,” Ağırbaş noted, describing the outcome as a major strategic win.

Beyond the negotiations, Turkish officials see the summit as an opportunity to deepen international ties and project diplomatic goodwill. Ağırbaş highlighted the partnership with Australia, built on what he called the “legal and historical friendship” rooted in the shared memory of Çanakkale. The cooperation, he said, symbolizes a commitment to turning the tragedies of the past into a message of global peace.

While insisting that Türkiye has the capacity to manage COP31 alone, Ağırbaş said the government values working with stakeholders and countries that share its vision. “Türkiye is open to working with everyone in international diplomacy, especially climate diplomacy,” he said. “We believe we are game changers in this field.”

He emphasized that Türkiye has already established a clear roadmap toward its 2053 net-zero target and has taken “concrete steps recognized by the world,” pointing to the growing international traction of the Zero Waste Project launched under Emine Erdoğan. The initiative, now supported in 193 countries, has inspired more than 40 nations to incorporate zero-waste principles into official policy documents, turning what began as a domestic project into a global transformation model.

Ağırbaş said discussions in international forums increasingly revolve not only around Türkiye’s own progress but also about how zero-waste practices can be scaled worldwide. The climate change presidency, he noted, continues to advance key programs tied to Türkiye’s commitments under the Paris Agreement. Ankara is also drafting a new zero-waste accord it plans to introduce next year during the COP31 process.

“Our committees, made up of respected international figures, are working with us to monitor issues such as climate change and zero waste,” he said. “With a shared understanding, we will continue to contribute to making both Türkiye and the world more prosperous and livable.”

As Türkiye prepares to host a record number of global visitors, officials say cultural programming will accompany negotiations to ensure guests experience the country’s hospitality and heritage. The event, they argue, will not only elevate Türkiye’s climate diplomacy but also strengthen its soft-power reach.

“We are ready to welcome the world,” Ağırbaş said. “And we are ready to show that Türkiye is fully committed to shaping the future of global climate action.”