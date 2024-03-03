Addressing the closing ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on Sunday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said there was talk at the forum of unilateral steps for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinian territories as the international community cannot wait for “some countries’ authorization.”

Fidan also told reporters that there was dialogue and serious efforts underway to achieve peace in Gaza before the beginning of Islam's holy month of Ramadan in March.

The three-day forum in Antalya brought together heads of state, top diplomats and other prominent figures from around the world. The Palestine-Israel conflict and the ordeal of millions of Palestinians under a barrage of Israeli attacks dominated the topics discussed at the event. Fidan said 4,700 people from 148 countries attended the annual event this year, noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with 11 heads of state while he himself held talks with 32 of his counterparts. He said they exchanged views on critical issues at bilateral meetings.

"High-level participation in the ADF is a testament to the power of Turkish diplomacy. We discussed common issues that humanity is facing," he said.

"An end to the oppression in Gaza was the main topic at the center of the forum, and we utilized all diplomatic means on this matter," Fidan said at the news conference.

"We discussed steps that need to be taken, the challenges blocking the solution and progress in (talks for peace). We see a serious desire and effort for accomplishing a cease-fire before Ramadan," he said, referring to Islam's holy month due to start on March 11.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden claimed that Israel would halt its activities in Gaza during Ramadan as part of a deal being negotiated. Hamas officials, however, said the U.S. president's remarks were premature as it studies a truce offer.

"Ramadan is coming up, and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan, as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," Biden said on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Fidan said the forum also hosted panels in which participants exposed the double standards of "certain international actors on different issues and their related approach that ignored international laws." Türkiye has been critical of the Western stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict. While most Western countries threw unconditional support behind Israel's actions in Gaza, Ankara has repeatedly pointed out that Tel Aviv's actions amount to "war crimes." Turkish officials, from President Erdoğan to Fidan, have slammed countries for turning a blind eye to the plight of Palestinians despite the rights of life and freedom of millions being violated by Israel's ceaseless attacks since last October.

The minister said hunger was haunting the people of Gaza, who are in immediate need of humanitarian aid. "Waiting for authorization from some people to deliver aid to 2 million people in Gaza means playing a role in the slow and silent death of people. The international community believes in the need to take different, unilateral steps," he said as he reflected upon his meetings at the event.

Answering a question at the news conference, Fidan said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be in Türkiye this week upon invitation of President Erdoğan and that they would discuss the course of the conflict. "Türkiye will have an opportunity to convey its recommendations at this meeting," he stressed.

U.S.-Türkiye ties

On a question about his anticipated visit to the United States, Fidan said he would travel to the country next week upon invitation of his counterpart Antony Blinken. "Our president and President Biden formed a strategic mechanism in October 2021, and we formed subcommittees on energy, diplomatic matters and other fields. We will hold a strategic mechanism meeting in the United States. We will make an inventory (of progress) on many topics in our relations," Fidan told reporters.

U.S.-Turkish ties were strained on the different stances of the two countries on the Palestine-Israel conflict but Ankara and Washington otherwise enjoy close ties as two major NATO allies. Last week, the U.S. paved the way for final approval of the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, an issue that dealt a blow to relations in the past. Blinken last visited Türkiye after the start of a new round of Palestine-Israel conflict. Due to Türkiye's criticism of U.S. support for Israel's attacks on innocent Palestinians, the visit was low-key compared to previous visits by high-ranking U.S. officials, while President Erdoğan did not receive the visiting top diplomat, breaking the diplomatic tradition.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

The ADF in 2022 hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, a first during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was the only participant in the forum between warring sides this time. Answering questions on the conflict, Fidan expressed hope for talks for a cease-fire in Ukraine soon.

"A dialogue for a cease-fire (in Ukraine) should start. That doesn't mean recognizing the occupation (by Russia), but issues of sovereignty and a cease-fire should be discussed separately," Fidan said.

Türkiye maintains close ties both with Ukraine and Russia and stepped up its efforts as a mediator, hosting the two sides in Istanbul for a grain deal and exchange of prisoners.