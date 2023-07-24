Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of his official visit to Türkiye, Bosnia-Herzegovina's defense minister said that a stable Türkiye is needed to help ensure both regional and global stability.

"Türkiye is a big country with a large population. When it comes to separatism, especially violent separatists, they are condemned all over the world. When someone wants to change things violently, they do it with terrorism, that is, illegally. It should be condemned and punished. We need a stable Türkiye that will keep the world and the entire turbulent region under one umbrella,'' Defense Minister Zukan Helez told AA on Sunday. He said the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) poses a threat to Bosnia-Herzegovina and the whole world as well. FETÖ, which was behind a 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, operates a network of private schools abroad and has supporters and fugitive members in most countries.

Helez will attend the 2023 International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul from July 25-28 during his visit to Türkiye.

He said that the focus of his visit to Ankara is to develop financial cooperation between his country and Türkiye in the military field and initiate the necessary steps. Bosnia-Herzegovina's top priorities are joining the political and economic community of European states and NATO. Türkiye is openly supporting Bosnia-Herzegovina's Euro-Atlantic integration with its institutions.