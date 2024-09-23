Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need to reform the decision-making body of the United Nations, saying that resolutions passed by the global body are not implemented due to the Security Council.

"We need to democratize the decision-making procedure at the U.N.," Fidan said, addressing the "Summit of the Future" in the General Assembly hall at the United Nations on Monday.

Fidan said that the U.N. cannot display the leadership that it should, in the face of ever-growing threats against humanity.

"Resolutions adopted with an overwhelming majority cannot be implemented because of the Security Council. International peace and security cannot be left to the will of a privileged clique, consisting of a limited number of countries," the top Turkish diplomat said.

Fidan continued by adding that the world also needs effective tools and mechanisms to promote dialogue in the face of increasing polarization.