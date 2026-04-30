Former German President Christian Wulff said the world needs Türkiye more than Türkiye needs the world, highlighting Ankara’s rising strategic importance amid shifting global dynamics.

Speaking at the German-Turkish Business Council executive board meeting at the Rahmi M. Koç Museum in Istanbul, Wulff said Germany remains Türkiye’s most important trading partner while stressing that significant cooperation potential remains untapped.

He said the aim of the meeting was to clearly define areas of cooperation and make better use of existing economic opportunities.

Wulff said he sees a self-confident Türkiye and emphasized that mutual trust remains a key pillar in bilateral relations.

"The world needs Türkiye more than Türkiye needs the world,” he said, adding that Germany continues to have a positive image in Türkiye, creating favorable conditions to expand cooperation.

Referring to changes in global supply chains, Wulff said routes are increasingly shifting away from the Strait of Hormuz toward Mediterranean ports, leading to congestion and boosting Türkiye’s geopolitical and strategic importance.

He added that relatively lower labor costs and geographic advantages make Türkiye an attractive partner for Germany, which is seeking to benefit from these conditions.

Wulff also said Germany is facing its own set of domestic and global challenges.

Highlighting the scale of ongoing global crises and conflicts, he described the current period as both a challenge and an opportunity, arguing that Türkiye is positioned to play a larger role internationally.