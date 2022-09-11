The head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council praised Turkish support in eliminating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Al-Alimi held talks with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Pulat in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"We appreciate the Turkish support to legitimacy in Yemen and efforts to end the coup," al-Alimi said in statements carried by the state news agency Saba.

He also appreciated "the Turkish contributions to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people."

Pulat, for his part, reviewed Turkish support to Yemen in the fields of education, construction, capacity building, and humanitarian assistance.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis remain in control of the capital, as well as wide swathes of territory, despite a military campaign conducted by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies since 2015 aimed at ousting them and restoring the Yemeni government.