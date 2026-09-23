Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv supports Türkiye hosting a trilateral leaders' summit aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, saying Ukraine would be ready to attend if such talks could help deliver peace.

Zelenskyy made the remarks after meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Turkish House, or Türkevi, in New York on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Describing the talks as productive, Zelenskyy said Erdoğan told him Türkiye was prepared to host a trilateral meeting at the leaders' level.

"If the president can organize such a meeting, we support the idea of holding it in Türkiye," Zelenskyy said. "We have always said that we have good relations with Türkiye and the president. Therefore, we would be ready to attend such a summit if it can be useful and bring peace."

Türkiye has maintained diplomatic channels with both Ukraine and Russia throughout the war and has repeatedly offered to host negotiations aimed at securing a settlement.

Zelenskyy also highlighted growing economic ties between Ankara and Kyiv, noting that Ukraine's Parliament had ratified the bilateral free trade agreement.

"We decided to increase trade between our countries from $1 billion to $10 billion," he said. "We are moving in that direction and have very good results."

The two leaders also discussed security in the Black Sea, which Zelenskyy said remains critical to global food security.