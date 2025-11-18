Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, for talks in Ankara on bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Tuesday.

In a statement, Duran said Turkish and Ukrainian delegations are expected to review the agenda between the two strategic partners and exchange views on efforts to secure a cease-fire and a lasting solution to the conflict.

The talks will also focus on initiatives under the “Istanbul Process” and other diplomatic channels aimed at advancing peace efforts and stabilizing the region, Duran said.

Zelenskyy will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Ankara on Wednesday, where his "main goal is for the Americans to reengage" in peace efforts, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP. Kyiv is hoping Washington will be able to push Russia to the negotiating table, including by imposing sanctions, the official said.

The Kremlin said that no Russian official will be present at talks in Türkiye on Wednesday, adding that it remains open to talks to resolve the war in Ukraine.