Encouraged by gains in recent municipal elections, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) seeks to retake the long-elusive seat of the Turkish presidency. Yet, a schism within Türkiye’s oldest political party is a major challenge.

As rumors grow over a fight for candidacy in the 2028 presidential elections, two major figures within CHP are reportedly seeking to gain ground. One of them is Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, whose 2019 win in Türkiye’s most populated city was the first tangible electoral victory for CHP in decades. The presidential race will likely pit him against CHP Chair Özgür Özel who defeated longstanding leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in November 2023.

Although he is Istanbul mayor, Imamoğlu was seen campaigning for Kılıçdaroğlu in the 2023 presidential elections all across Türkiye despite criticism. He also found a foothold in Ankara when he won the coveted seat of the Turkish Union of Municipalities based in the capital. Özel, who won the election for CHP chair with the endorsement of Imamoğlu, however, signaled recently that he may run for Türkiye’s top office.

Any candidate CHP would endorse for presidential candidacy is required to receive the approval of 60 members of the party assembly. The assembly already has 15 members loyal to Imamoğlu informally known as the “Istanbul Group.” Eight others are known as supporters of former chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu who himself did not quit politics and recently set up an “office” in Ankara. Özel wields the power of the rest of the assembly but Imamoğlu reportedly seeks to shake up the party to turn the tide. He has one upcoming opportunity: a convention of CHP scheduled for September. The convention will draft a new charter of the party but it may also include a new election for the party chair. For this, more than 50% of delegates should petition for elections.

Supporters of Kılıçdaroğlu already started such a petition, according to media reports. Imamoğlu, on the other hand, will only seek the election of new party assembly members so he can wield the majority, according to the reports.

In response, the Özel administration may postpone the September convention but still, the convention will be mandatory for the party before the 2028 elections.