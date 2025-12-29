Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications on Sunday rejected claims that a Turkish Airlines (THY) passenger plane abandoned plans to land in Libya due to fears of retaliation, calling the allegations false and misleading.

The Disinformation Combat Center (DMM), which operates under the Directorate of Communications, said reports circulating on some media outlets and social media platforms did not reflect the truth.

In a statement shared on its official social media account, the center said THY Flight TK641, operating between Istanbul and Benghazi on Dec. 24, 2025, was diverted solely due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport.

“The Istanbul-Benghazi flight was redirected to Bodrum Milas Airport after wind conditions at the arrival airport exceeded operational limits,” the statement said. “There was no route change for any other reason.”

The DMM emphasized that Turkish Airlines’ Libya flights continued as scheduled in the days following the incident, contradicting claims that security concerns or political tensions influenced flight operations.

“There is no disruption or suspension in Libyan flights, which have proceeded in their normal flow,” the statement said.

The center also warned against attempts to exploit tragic incidents to undermine relations between Türkiye and Libya, describing the claims as disinformation aimed at harming ties between what it called “friendly and brotherly” nations.

“It is important that the public does not give credence to such unfounded allegations containing disinformation that seek to damage our relations with Libya through the exploitation of a tragic accident,” the statement added.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of online misinformation campaigns following a recent plane crash near Ankara that killed Libya’s military chief and members of his delegation. The crash prompted an investigation by Turkish authorities and was accompanied by a wave of unverified claims and false narratives, particularly on social media.

Turkish officials say the Disinformation Combat Center has been actively working to counter such campaigns by providing verified information to the public, especially on issues affecting Türkiye’s foreign relations.

Established to address the growing global challenge of misinformation, the DMM focuses on debunking false claims related to national security, public safety and diplomatic affairs. Turkish authorities have repeatedly warned that unverified reports can spread rapidly online and risk fueling public confusion and diplomatic friction.

Officials reiterated that flight safety decisions are made strictly based on operational and technical assessments, including weather conditions, and not on political or security-related speculation.