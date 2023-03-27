The protest against the PKK in front of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province has been ongoing for over 1,300 days.

On Sunday, the families decisively vowed to continue their sit-in on day 1,301.

Mother Esmer Koç, protesting for her daughter Zübeyde, told journalists that this struggle would continue until she rejoined her daughter.

Indicating that her daughter is 40% hearing impaired, Koç said: “I have been longing for my child for 10 years. Unfortunately, they must return my daughter to me. I want my daughter from the HDP.”

Koç further called on her daughter to surrender to Turkish security forces.

Another mother, Rahime Taşçı, continued protesting for her son Faruk. Taşçı underlined that the families continued their sit-in during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. She said that she hoped to rejoin her son during Bayram.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite challenging conditions, sometimes threatened or ridiculed by the HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

Many suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.