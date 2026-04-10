Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen underscored Türkiye’s strategic importance within NATO, highlighting its crucial role in both regional security and alliance cohesion ahead of the bloc’s next summit, expected to be held in Ankara.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Berendsen emphasized that NATO faces a range of security challenges across its territory, not limited to the east. Türkiye’s role on the alliance’s southern flank, particularly in counterterrorism efforts, remains critical, he said.

“Türkiye plays a very important role in NATO’s southern flank, especially in the fight against terrorism,” Berendsen added, underlining that these contributions should be part of discussions at the upcoming summit.

He noted that the alliance’s most recent summit took place in The Hague and that the next gathering is planned for the Turkish capital, a move he said reflects Ankara’s growing significance within the alliance.

“The next NATO summit will be about demonstrating unity,” Berendsen said, adding that European members must also address burden-sharing within the alliance.

He emphasized the need to strengthen what he described as a “robust European pillar” in NATO, with both the Netherlands and Türkiye playing key roles.

Berendsen described Türkiye as a strategic and strong regional power, stressing that its contributions are solid, valuable and significant to NATO’s overall effectiveness.

He also pointed to the importance of unity within the alliance, saying NATO’s strength ultimately derives from cohesion among its members. Reflecting on the 2025 summit, Berendsen said defense spending had been a central issue, alongside concerns over what he called the “Russian threat” on NATO’s eastern flank.

His remarks come at a time when NATO members are seeking to balance multiple security priorities, from deterring Russia in Eastern Europe to addressing instability and security risks in the Middle East and beyond.

As preparations continue for the Ankara summit, alliance members are expected to focus on reinforcing unity, increasing defense commitments and ensuring a coordinated response to evolving global threats.

Turkish, Dutch economic ties

The Dutch official also highlighted the strength of economic relations between the Netherlands and Türkiye, noting that the Netherlands remains the largest foreign investor in Türkiye.

Berendsen said there are significant business opportunities for both countries, adding that highly skilled professionals from the Netherlands and Türkiye are actively working in each other’s companies.

He stressed that bilateral ties extend beyond centuries-old diplomatic relations, pointing to the role of the Turkish-Dutch community in strengthening connections between the two nations.

Berendsen described Turkish-Dutch citizens living in the Netherlands as respected, hardworking and talented individuals, saying their contributions continue to reinforce economic and social ties between the two countries.

On the other hand, on Thursday Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Berendsen met in Ankara, according to official sources.

Berendsen’s visit marked his first trip to Türkiye since taking office.

The meeting was held at the Turkish Foreign Ministry and took place behind closed doors, with no immediate details released on the agenda or outcomes.

The talks come amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two NATO allies, which maintain close cooperation in areas including security, trade and regional stability.

According to the Foreign Ministry sources, the two sides discussed sustaining work to increase bilateral trade volume to $20 billion (TL 893.62 billion).

In 2025, the trade volume was $13.3 billion. The Netherlands ranks first among countries with direct investment in Türkiye, which reached to $33 billion in 2025. Türkiye’s direct investment in the Netherlands exceeded $21 billion. Two countries have a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), which held its last meeting in Istanbul in January 2025.