Some 3,461 ballot boxes will be set up abroad for the second round of Türkiye’s presidential elections, Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim said Thursday.

Speaking to Turkish reporters in Paris, Serim said that he together with a delegation of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) investigated the preparations for the May 28 elections.

“Through our foreign representations, we provide all kinds of support to our citizens abroad so that they can fulfill their democratic duties,” Serim said, indicating that in France alone 402 ballot boxes were prepared.

The ballots abroad are being brought to Türkiye via diplomatic couriers and methods determined by the YSK under maximum security measures to be kept safe in the capital Ankara.

He highlighted that the first round of the elections was held in an orderly manner, except for a few incidents.

Serim referred to the incident in which Turks living in France who went to the polls in the port city of Marseille were attacked by PKK terrorist group supporters, resulting in injuries.

Security forces used tear gas to put an end to the assault and arrested the attackers.

Serim pointed out that security measures have been upped at polling stations.

In the first round, 5,114 ballot boxes were set up in 167 points in 73 countries.

Serim indicated that the participation rate increased this year compared to the 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Giving the example of France, he said that 197,634 people voted in the first round with a turnout of 49,77, while this number had been 46,38 in 2018.

Over 1.8 million Turkish voters have cast their votes abroad in the country's May 14 elections.

Millions of voters voted on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat Parliament.

Erdoğan's People's Alliance won a majority in Parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second-round runoff on May 28, though Erdoğan took the lead in round one.

The president and his closest competitor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation's Alliance, will face off in round two.