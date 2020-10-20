Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Hamza Dağ tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Dağ said on his social media account that he initially felt tired so got admitted to the hospital in the Turkish Parliament and following a test his infection was confirmed.

"I'll be treated at home as per my doctor's direction. I await your prayers," Dağ said.

Turkey registered 2,026 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Monday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 349,519, the ministry reported.

Some 1,424 more patients recovered over the last day, raising the count to 305,427, while the death toll rose by 75 reaching 9,371.